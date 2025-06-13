Mumbai, June 13: The iPhone 16 price significantly dropped ahead of the launch of the upcoming iPhone 17 series this year. Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17 base variant, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch in September 2025, the iPhone 16 price has been reduced on the popular e-commerce website Flipkart. Customers can now buy the Apple smartphone with a nearly INR 10,000 discount.

The iPhone 16, launched in 2024 at a starting price of INR 79,990, is now available at INR 9,901 discount on Flipkart. Additionally, customers can buy smartphones with other offers applied, such as cashback of up to INR 500 on the Axis Bank SuperMoney Rupay Credit Card and 5% unlimited cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. They can also get exchange benefits up to INR 45,150, bringing the iPhone 16 price down even more. Lava Storm Lite 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Processor; Check Price, Offers, Sale Date, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 16 Specifications and Features

Apple's iPhone 16, released last year, offers a 48MP Fusion camera, a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It features a 6-core A18 chipset and is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Apple sells this model in Black, Pink, and Teal options on Flipkart. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (2556 x 1179 pixels) and dual SIM (one physical, one eSIM); it comes with iOS 18 out-of-the-box.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 base model is expected to have 6.3-inch 120Hz display, A18 chipset (same as iPhone 16), 48MP+12MP rear and 12MP front cameras. It will have the same design as the previous model. It may be priced at INR 89,900. iPhone 17 Air, with a 5.5mm slim design and a 6.6-inch 120Hz display, is expected to come with a 48MP single rear camera and a 24MP selfie camera with an A19 chipset. It may be priced at INR 99,900 in India. Lava Storm Play 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7060 Processor; Check Price, Offers, Sale Date, Specifications and Features.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch 120Hz display, A19 Pro chipset, 48MP+12MP+48MP rear and 24MP selfie camera setup. iPhone 17 Pro price could be around INR 1,39,900. iPhone 17 Pro Max may come with A19 Pro chipset, 48MP+48MP+48MP rear cameras and 24MP front-facing shooter and a 6.9-inch 120Hz display. It may be launched at INR 1,64,900.

