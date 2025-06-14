Bitcoin price today, on June 14, 202, at 2:52 PM IST, stands at USD 1,05,085.82. Earlier in the day, at 3:11 AM IST, the BTC price was trading at USD 1,05,668.88. The drop shows a small change in cryptocurrency value. Recently, Bitcoin came close to its all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88, which was recorded on May 23, 2025. It touched USD 1,10,029.88 before falling again. It shows that Bitcoin prices continue to react to market movements. The current price trend shows that even with some dips, Bitcoin might gain momentum for an upward trend and is likely to touch USD 1,20,000 by the end of 2025. Meta Forming New ‘Superintelligence’ AI Team, Takes Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang on Board; Mark Zuckerberg Personally Recruiting Members for New AI Team: Reports.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 14, 2025

June 14, 2025 @ 09:22 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $105,085.82 (BTC-EUR): €91,821.99 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) June 14, 2025

