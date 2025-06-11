New Delhi, June 11: Meta is said to be preparing to launch a new research lab focused on new artificial intelligence (AI), with the aim of developing what is known as "superintelligence." Since the introduction of the ChatGPT AI chatbot by OpenAI in 2022, many companies in the technology sector have been competing to create more advanced AI systems. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been encouraging his team to integrate AI into various products. It includes features in their smart glasses and Meta AI.

In 2025, Meta is reportedly investing billions into various AI projects. As per a report of The New York Times, the company is establishing a new AI lab aimed at developing "superintelligence." The new lab is said to be a broader restructuring effort from Meta. Mark Zuckerberg is personally recruiting a new "Superintelligence" AI team at Meta, as per a report of Bloomberg. Zuckerberg has prioritised recruiting for a new team, referred to internally as a superintelligence group. OpenAI o3-Pro Model: CEO Sam Altman Announces Roll Out of New AI Model for ChatGPT Pro Users and API; Check Details.

Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta has reportedly brought on board Alexandr Wang, the founder and CEO of the AI start-up Scale AI. Additionally, Meta is in discussions to invest a significant amount in Scale AI, which would also involve bringing other employees to Meta. As per reports, Meta is also said to be offering huge compensation packages, ranging from seven to nine figures, to attract top researchers from firms like OpenAI and Google. Some of these researchers have reportedly accepted the offers and will likely be joining Meta. OpenAI CSO Jason Kwon To Visit South Korea To Explore Partnerships in AI, Plans To Open First Korean Office in Seoul.

As per multiple reports, Meta has reportedly announced to invest between USD 60 billion and USD 65 billion in AI infrastructure and related projects in 2025. CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to transform Meta into an AI powerhouse, expanding the technology's integration across its social media platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).