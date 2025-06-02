Bitcoin price today fell to the USD 1,04,000 mark after it jumped to the USD 1,05,000 mark. The BTC price has fluctuated since days after its sudden surge to USD 1,11,000. The crypto market has been volatile and may not go upward soon. The experts predicted that the cryptocurrency may touch the USD 1,20,000 mark by the end of the year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 2, 2025: Vodafone Idea, Apollo Hospitals, and IndiGo Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Fell to USD 1,04,000

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)