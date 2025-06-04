Bitcoin price is stable and has slight fluctuations after it fell from the all-time high. The BTC price as of June 4, 2025, 10:03 AM was USD 1,05,613, the same as yesterday. Despite its volatility, cryptocurrency is the most valued one in the crypto market. The Bitcoin price has risen overnight slowly with upward movement and might go up this week. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 04, 2025: Ola Electric Mobility, Tata Technologies and Wipro Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Rose Slowly Overnight, Now at USD 1,05,600

