Bitcoin price today, on March 31, 2025, stands at USD 81,670.34. It is a noticeable drop from yesterday’s BTC price of USD 83,195.08. Despite the recent dip, many believe Bitcoin still holds strong potential for growth. Reports suggest that Bitcoin's value could rise again, with predictions indicating that the price could reach as high as USD 1,10,000 within this year. Bitcoin Market Cap To Eventually Reach USD 1 Quadrillion: Crypto India.

