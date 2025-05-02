Bitcoin price today increased to the USD 97,000 mark. The BTC price reached USD 97,197 in the last 12 hours, achieving a new recent high after fluctuations in the crypto market. As of 1:27 PM IST, the cryptocurrency price is USD 96,448. With the recent rise, Bitcoin could cross the USD 1,00,000 mark once again after weeks of price movements. Made-in-India iPhones To Dominate Global Markets? Here’s What Apple CEO Tim Cook Said About Shifting iPhone Production From China to India for US Market Amid Tariff War.

Bitcoin Reached USD 97,000 After Weeks of Decline

