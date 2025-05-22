Bitcoin price today on May 22, 2025, was trading at USD 1,10,506.92 at 8:49 AM IST. It shows a significant increase compared to yesterday’s price of USD 1,09,185.20 at 8:44 PM IST. Earlier in January 2025, BTC price had hit an all-time high of USD 1,09,114.88. With today’s value, Bitcoin has now crossed the USD 1,10,000 mark for the first time in this year. The current upward trend in Bitcoin’s price suggests the momentum may continue. Experts believe that if this pace continues, Bitcoin could reach the USD 1,20,000 level by the end of 2025. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 22, 2025: Reliance Industries, IREDA, RBL Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Bitcoin Price Today, May 22, 2025

