Bitcoin price today, on May 27, 2025, stands at USD 1,08,566.75 as of 8:49 AM. Earlier the same day, at 3:11 AM, it was trading at USD 1,09,513.43. Yesterday, the BTC price was at USD 1,10,074.93 around 2:52 PM IST. The price has been showing small ups and downs but continues to stay close to the USD 1,10,000 mark. A few days ago, on May 23, Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88, crossing its previous record of USD 1,09,114.88 set in January 2025. If the current trend continues, Bitcoin might gain further in the coming weeks. Experts believe the cryptocurrency could reach USD 1,20,000 by the end of this year with steady upward movement. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 27, 2025: Lupin, Sagility, Nazara and Aurobindo Pharma Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, May 27, 2025

May 27, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $108,566.75 (BTC-EUR): €95,756.21 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)