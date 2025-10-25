Bitcoin is stable at the USD 1,11,134 mark as of today at 10:57 AM IST. The price recently hit a low of USD 1,09,000; however, it soon began showing a slight upward movement. The current BTC price is slightly down, but it remains relatively stable. According to a report, there is a 2% chance that Bitcoin could reach USD 2,00,000 in 2025. Tata Motors Demerger: Indian Automobile Giant Now Split Into TMPV for Passenger Vehicles and TMCLV for Commercial Vehicles; Know About Listing, Share Availability.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Today at USD 1,11,100 Mark

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bitcoin X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)