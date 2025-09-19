Bitcoin price was expected to rise yesterday as it stood at the USD 1,17,000 mark. However, the BTC price, as of 4:05 PM IST, has slipped to the USD 1,16,524 mark. At 1:05 AM IST, the cryptocurrency touched the USD 1,17,443 mark; however, since then it has shown a downward movement. Despite the fall, the price is still better compared to the USD 1,07,000 level at the start of September 2025.xAI Hiring Alert: Elon Musk’s AI Company Seeks Numerics and Quantisation Expert To Scale Reinforcement Learning With Gigawatt-Scale Compute Cluster.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down Again to USD 1,16,000 Mark

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bitcoin X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)