Bitcoin price has surged to USD 114,019 as of 11:00 AM IST today. The cryptocurrency saw a massive decline in the past few days, dropping all the way down to USD 109,000. However, the BTC price has recently gained momentum and is increasing slowly, while still experiencing some dips. In the future, it may cross the all-time high mark, but that will likely take more time. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open in Green as Investors Look for Cues From RBI MPC Meet.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Up to USD 1,14,000 Mark

