Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the integration of the SBI Payment Gateway into its online portal to enable a hassle-free payment experience for its customers. Users can now pay their landline and mobile bills seamlessly using various options such as UPI, net banking, credit and debit cards, and wallets. Customers can now manage their bills with BSNL's efforts to improve its services. BSNL Launches India’s 1st Satellite-to-Device Service.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Integrates SBI Payment Gateway for Bill Payments

We are excited to announce that the SBI Payment Gateway is now integrated into the BSNL Online Portal! 🎉 Customers can now make landline and mobile bill payments seamlessly via SBI Payment Gateway using UPI, net banking, credit/debit cards, and wallets. Experience hassle-free… pic.twitter.com/23y0e3X1zv — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) November 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)