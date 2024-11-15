Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has enhanced India's telecommunications network with the launch of the country's first-ever Satellite-to-Device service. The launch was shared by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on November 13, 2024. The launch marks a milestone in bridging connectivity gaps in India. The new service is said to deliver seamless connectivity to even the most remote areas of India, where traditional network coverage has often been limited. BSNL Live TV: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Introduces IFTV, India’s 1st Fiber-Based Intranet TV Service With Over 500 Live Channels, Premium Pay TV Content.

India’s 1st Satellite-to-Device Service Launched by BSNL

BSNL launches India’s 1st Satellite-to-Device service! Seamless connectivity now reaches India’s remotest corners. pic.twitter.com/diNKjaivFo — DoT India (@DoT_India) November 13, 2024

