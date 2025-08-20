Is OpenAI ChatGPT down for some users? As per Downdetector, around 465 OpenAI outage reports have been logged. Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their experience. One user asked, "ChatGPT down??" while another posted a screenshot which featured "This page isn't working" along with the caption, "ChatGPT Down." Another user shared an image showing "HTTP error 500" and wrote, "ChatGPT is down." The OpenAI status page shows "ChatGPT elevated error rate." What Is Microsoft Tech Support Scam? Know the Modus Operandi As Raebareli-Based Scammer Caught Red-Handed.

‘ChatGPT Down??’

ChatGPT down?? — Meme Spammer (@NotSpammer01) August 20, 2025

ChatGPT Down

ChatGPT Outage

‘ChatGPT Is Down’

ChatGPT Down?

ChatGPT down ?? — SIVASANKAR (@Ctrl_Mr_Bug) August 20, 2025

OpenAI Status

OpenAI Status (Photo Credits: Official Website)

