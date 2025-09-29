Sam Altman-run OpenAI has introduced parental controls in ChatGPT to offer better safety tools for teens and their families. The feature is rolling out to all ChatGPT users on the web from today and will be available soon for mobile users. Parents and teens can link their accounts to automatically safeguard younger users. Parents will also be able to set limits and adjust features to suit their family's needs. Parents will not have access to their teen’s chat history, except in rare cases where safety risks are detected. Either a parent or a teen can send an invitation to link accounts, which must be accepted to activate controls. Parents can turn off image generation to reduce sensitive content, and will also be notified if the teen disconnects their account. YouTube Premium Lite: Google-Owned Platform Introduces Low-Cost Subscription Tier in India; Check Price and Features.

ChatGPT Get Parental Control

Introducing parental controls in ChatGPT. Now parents and teens can link accounts to automatically get stronger safeguards for teens. Parents also gain tools to adjust features & set limits that work for their family. Rolling out to all ChatGPT users today on web, mobile soon. pic.twitter.com/kcAB8fGAWG — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 29, 2025

