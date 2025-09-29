YouTube Premium Lite is introduced in India. YouTube has reportedly announced the expansion of its low-cost Premium Lite subscription tier to Indian users, which is expected to roll out in the coming weeks. The feature was first introduced in March and has been tested in the US. Google-owned platform aims to provide an affordable option for viewers who want an ad-free experience, however in select YouTube videos. As per a report of Moneycontrol, the YouTube Premium Lite subscription is priced at INR 89 per month to offer viewers an ad-free experience for most video categories like gaming, comedy, cooking, and educational content. However, ads may still appear on music videos, Shorts, and other music-related content. The plan reportedly does not support background playback or offline downloads. OPPO Pad 5 Launch Expected Along With OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro Smartphones on October 16; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

YouTube Premium Lite

YouTube Premium Lite launches in India at Rs 89 a monthhttps://t.co/lGm55dcV9v — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

