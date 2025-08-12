Anthropic AI has released a new capability in its Claude AI chatbot. Unlike when the users had to start the chat from scratch, they can now continue their conversation from where they left off. This Claude AI's new feature works similarly to the memory introduced by ChatGPT. Anthropic's Claude AI shared a video and posted this text on X: "Claude can now reference past chats, so you can easily pick up from where you left off". Perplexity New Feature Update: CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces Video Generation With Audio for Pro and Max Subscribers.

Claude Can Reference Past Chats

Claude can now reference past chats, so you can easily pick up from where you left off. pic.twitter.com/n9ZgaTRC1y — Claude (@claudeai) August 11, 2025

