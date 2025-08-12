Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 12, 2025, and announced the launch of video generation with audio for Pro and Max subscribers. The new feature is now available across web, iOS, and Android platforms. Srinivas noted that users will need to update their mobile apps to access the feature. The update brings more creative tools to Perplexity’s users, and Max subscribers get higher quality videos and better rate limits. Perplexity Pro users can now create up to 5 videos per month, while Max subscribers can generate 15 videos monthly. OpenAI to Discontinue ChatGPT Standard Voice on September 9, 2025, Offers Legacy Model Selector in Settings.

Perplexity New Feature

Video generation (with audio) is now available on Perplexity for Pro and Max subscribers. Mobile apps need to be updated for the feature to work. Max users get higher rate limits and enhanced quality. Rate limits will increase over time! Enjoy! https://t.co/yZ9tLA4ZXe — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) August 11, 2025

