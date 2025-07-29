CoinDCX Co-Founder Neeraj Khandelwal shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 29, 2025, addressing a recent post about the rumours of the company. He responded to a post that claimed, “Coinbase in advanced talks to acquire India's CoinDCX, according to the Indian media outlet Livemint.” Khandelwal denied the report and clarified CoinDCX’s current focus. He said, “Ignore the rumours. CoinDCX is focused on building for the community.” Khandelwal's response has cleared the confusion regarding the possible acquisition by the US-based crypto exchange, Coinbase. His statement illustrates the company's commitment for its users and its continuous development. Bitcoin Price Today, July 29, 2025: BTC Price Goes Up USD 1,18,715 After Witnessing Fall, Likely To Cross USD 1,20,000 Mark Soon.

CoinDCX Co-Founder Neeraj Khandelwal Denies Coinbase Deal Rumours

Ignore the rumours. Coindcx is focused on building for the community 🙏🙏 https://t.co/eSLwNqfKYH — Neeraj Khandelwal (@neerajKh_) July 29, 2025

