Elon Musk has announced the launch of Starlink direct-to-cell beta programme with T-Mobile. The beta test is open to all users, regardless of any carrier, and will remain free until July. After the period, the service will be included at no extra cost in T-Mobile's Go5G Next plan. T-Mobile customers who are on different plans can get a discount of USD 5 per month by adding T-Mobile Starlink with the Early Adopter Discount. However, after March 1st, the cost to add the service will increase to USD 15 per month. To participate, users can visit T-Mobile's registration page to sign up for the beta programme. Elon Musk’s DOGE Is Developing Custom AI Chatbot ‘GSAi’ for US Government: Report.

Registration for Starlink Direct to Cell Beta Programme With T-Mobile

Register for the Starlink direct to cell beta program with T-Mobile https://t.co/JzS8bD8bV3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

