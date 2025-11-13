Elon Musk has confirmed that Grokipedia is only a temporary name for xAI’s AI-generated encyclopedia, launched last month with the promise of delivering “truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.” In a post on X, Musk revealed that once the platform becomes “good enough,” it will be rebranded as Encyclopedia Galactica, a nod to Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series. He described the upcoming version as an open-source, multimedia archive containing text, audio, images and video, calling on developers to join xAI in building a “sci-fi version of the Library of Alexandria.” Musk added that copies of this knowledge repository will be etched in stone and sent to the Moon, Mars and beyond to ensure it is never lost. The rebranding reflects Musk’s long-standing admiration for Asimov and his vision for humanity’s future. What Is Grokipedia? xAI Rolls Out AI-Powered Encyclopedia grokipedia.com, Elon Musk Says ‘It’s Better Than Wikipedia Imo’; Check Features and Other Details.

Musk to Rename Grokipedia as ‘Encyclopedia Galactica’

Copies will be etched in stone and sent to the Moon, Mars and beyond. This time, it will not be lost. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2025

