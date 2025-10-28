New Delhi, October 28: Elon Musk’s AI firm xAI has introduced Grokipedia, a new online AI-powered encyclopedia to rival Wikipedia. Grokipedia.com is currently in its v0.1 version, which already hosts over 8.8 lakh articles. It is powered by xAI’s Grok chatbot, and the platform uses AI to automatically create and update entries. Musk described Grokipedia as a major step toward xAI’s mission of “understanding the universe” and confirmed that it is fully open source and free for anyone to use.

Elon Musk shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 28 and said, "Grokipedia.com version 0.1 is now live. Version 1.0 will be 10X better, but even at 0.1 it’s better than Wikipedia imo." Musk further noted, “Grokipedia.com is fully open source, so anyone can use it for anything at no cost.” Musk also noted that the "goal of Grok and Grokipedia.com is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. We will never be perfect, but we shall nonetheless strive towards that goal." X 'For You' Algorithm Affected by 'Significant Bug'; Elon Musk Says Fix Coming Tomorrow Along With New ‘Following’ Setting.

Grokipedia.com Version 0.1 Is Now Live

https://t.co/op5s4ZiSwh version 0.1 is now live. Version 1.0 will be 10X better, but even at 0.1 it’s better than Wikipedia imo. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2025

Elon Musk Says 'Goal of Grok and Grokipedia.com is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.'

The goal of Grok and https://t.co/op5s4ZikGJ is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. We will never be perfect, but we shall nonetheless strive towards that goal. https://t.co/j8bJf7c4Hl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2025

Grokipedia Is Free To Use

https://t.co/op5s4ZikGJ is fully open source, so anyone can use it for anything at no cost — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2025

Grokipedia Features

Grokipedia is currently available in its early version v0.1, already hosting over 8,85,000 articles. Each article displays when it was last fact-checked by Grok. Users can also interact directly with Grok from within the platform by highlighting text, clicking “Ask Grok,” and typing a question. Grokipedia also allows users to view edit history through the top-right icon. Additionally, users can correct errors by highlighting text, selecting “It’s Wrong,” and submitting a correction.

Ask Grok Anything Right From Grokipedia

Ask Grok anything right from Grokipedia. Just highlight the text, click Ask Grok, type your question, and press enter. pic.twitter.com/N1GSE64Ke2 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 28, 2025

Fix Mistakes in Grokipedia

You can fix mistakes in Grokipedia easily. Just highlight the text, tap “It’s Wrong,” and send your correction. pic.twitter.com/h5GUTnIENQ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 28, 2025

Grokipedia Vs Wikipedia

Grokipedia differs from Wikipedia by using AI instead of human editors to write, update, and fact-check articles. Each entry displays when it was last verified by Grok, xAI’s chatbot. Wikipedia relies on crowdsourced contributions, but Grokipedia operates through automated systems. PicSee App: ‘World’s First AI-Powered Mutual Photo-Sharing’ App Launched by Koo Co-Founder Mayank Bidawatka; Check Features and Other Details.

As per reports, Wikipedia’s content is created and managed by a global network of volunteers, guided by editorial rules and public discussion forums. In comparison, Grokipedia uses artificial intelligence (AI) to produce and update its material, with minimal human involvement.

