Twitter on Tuesday officially announced Blue for Business. The press release said that Blue for Business is a subscription geared toward companies that want to “verify and distinguish" themselves on Twitter. Twitter Blue for Business accounts will show a square company badge next to their display names. Elon Musk Says 'No One Willing To Run Twitter' but Number of People Raising Their Hands.

Elon Musk Introduces Twitter Blue for Business:

Today, we’re rolling out Twitter Blue for Business, a new program that lets businesses distinguish their brands and key employees on Twitter. These accounts will show a square company badge next to their display names. pic.twitter.com/d6sNPqFNnY — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) December 19, 2022

Know Other Features Here:

We’re currently piloting Twitter Blue for Business with a limited number of businesses but plan to expand the program next year. Learn more here 👇https://t.co/YRWAk07mSR — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) December 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)