Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that there is no one willing and capable who wants to run Twitter. "But a number of people are already raising their hands," he said. Musk's statement comes after Twitter poll revealed that a whopping 57 percent of people wanted him to quit as the CEO of the micro-blogging platform. Interestingly, only 43 percent followers want Musk as Twitter CEO, a job that has created all sorts of problems for him after taking over the micro-blogging site. Elon Musk to Step Down As Twitter CEO? Twitter Poll Result Shows Users Voted 'Yes' by Margin of 15%.

No One Willing and Capable Who Wants To Run Twitter

Elon Musk says there is no one willing and capable who wants to run Twitter. But a number of people are already raising their hands https://t.co/wyucl4XCO2 — Bloomberg (@business) December 19, 2022

