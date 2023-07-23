Elon Musk hinted at his plans to transform Twitter into his much-discussed ‘everything app’ again on Sunday with a Twitter post. "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow", the latter said. And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds, he wrote in an another tweet. Twitter Aspires To Be Best Source of Truth on Internet, Says Elon Musk.

Elon Musk Likely To Unveil His X Corp's Logo Today

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Change default platform color to black — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

