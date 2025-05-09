Elon Musk's xAI, is reportedly in talks to raise funding which could value the company at USD 120 billion. This significant move is taken by xAI which aims to raise more funds than it previously raised, which was USD 80 billion. According to a report by The New York Times, Elon Musk's xAI planning to raise funds after rival OpenAI closed a funding round, which valued it at USD 300 billion. 'Gork' Personality Coming to Grok AI Chatbot Soon, Elon Musk’s xAI Will Reportedly Add New Voice for 18+ Users.

xAI Raising Funds to Reach USD 120 Billion Valuation

NEWS: xAI is in talks to raise at a $120 billion valuation, up from $80 billion a month ago pic.twitter.com/LfhWEyVh7Y — X Daily News (@xDaily) May 9, 2025

