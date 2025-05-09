Elon Musk's xAI working on new Grok voice personality called "Gork". Recently, a Grok-impersonating account was created on X (formerly Twitter), Gork, that has been posting funny answers about the official AI chatbot. Gork is a parody account which is not officially linked to xAI or its products. Despite this fact, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company will reportedly add a "Gork" voice mode for 18+ users. Elon Musk-Run X Says It Blocked Over 8,000 Accounts in India After Indian Government's Executive Orders.

Grok Voice Mode to Get 'Gork' Personality Soon

BREAKING 🚨: @gork will arrive to the Grok voice mode as a new personality! System prompt below 👀 pic.twitter.com/qwTDzHhpB3 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)