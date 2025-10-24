Google Earth AI is now available with a ‘Geospatial Reasoning’ framework, allowing users to gain deeper insights to help address the planet’s critical needs. The tech giant has rolled out new advancements to Google Earth AI, enabling users to identify objects more quickly and discover patterns from satellite imagery. The Gemini AI-powered Geospatial Reasoning will help analysts connect multiple Earth AI models, such as weather data, population maps, and satellite images to find answers to complex questions, the company said. Google CEO Sundar Pichai provided an example saying, "Analysts could spot harmful algae blooms that could impact drinking water supply, and issue warnings." OpenAI Expands ‘Shared Projects’ to Free, Plus and Pro ChatGPT Users, Allowing Them To Collaborate Seamlessly Through Shared Chats, Files and Instructions.

Google Earth AI New Features and Expansion Announced

Earlier this year, we introduced Google Earth AI, our family of geospatial AI models and reasoning agents that provides users with actionable insights to help tackle the planet's most critical needs. Today, we're announcing advancements in Earth AI's innovations and… pic.twitter.com/PENkA0fcaU — Google AI (@GoogleAI) October 23, 2025

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says Google Earth AI Expanding Globally

Google Earth AI, our collection of geospatial AI models and datasets, is expanding globally and adding new capabilities. That includes Geospatial Reasoning, powered by Gemini, which automatically connects different Earth AI models - like weather forecasts, population maps +… pic.twitter.com/Jb6cG4jyEY — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 23, 2025

