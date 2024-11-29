Elon Musk-run X, formerly known as Twitter, has made its way into Google News. Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) shared a post on November 29, 2024, which included an image of Google News showcasing a new section titled "Popular on X." The section is expected to show trending topics and discussions from the X platform directly on Google News. The "Popular on X" section can be an easy way to follow the most talked-about subjects or topics on X. Uber Founder Travis Kalanick, Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman, Entrepreneur Marc Andreessen Likely To Team Up With Elon Musk in Department of Government Efficiency.

Elon Musk’s X Features on Google News

🚨GOOGLE NEWS GETS AN 𝕏 UPGRADE?! Check out Google News featuring a "Popular on 𝕏" Section! Very nice... pic.twitter.com/Etow4OZtUD — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)