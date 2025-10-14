Google has started to roll out an update to its NotebookLM platform, bringing changes to Video Overviews. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 13, 2025, Google said, “We’re rolling out an upgrade to @NotebookLM’s Video Overviews.” The new feature turns notes and documents into narrated videos with the help of Gemini’s image generation model, called Nano Banana. Users will now see videos in one of six styles, which include Watercolour, Papercraft, Anime, Whiteboard, Retro Print, and Heritage. The upgrade can help users to better understand and remember their content. In a blog post, Google said, "Nano Banana in NotebookLM generates helpful, contextual, and beautiful illustrations based on the sources you upload. The result is Video Overviews that don't just tell you about your documents — they help you understand and remember them." NotebookLM offers two video formats for users. The Explainer format provides a detailed video based on your sources, allowing for an in-depth understanding of the content. The Brief format delivers a bite-sized video format to quickly highlight the key points of a document. X Rolling Out ‘Synced Drafts’ Feature To Help Users Seamlessly Write Drafts That Show Up When They Log In to Web Version.

We’re rolling out an upgrade to @NotebookLM’s Video Overviews: New visuals powered by Gemini’s image generation model, Nano Banana. Plus, we’re introducing a new "Brief" format for quick summaries. — Google (@Google) October 13, 2025

