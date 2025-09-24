Google has started rolling out a new conversational editing feature with Gemini AI on Google Photos. It is available to Android users in the United States. The feature allows users to ask Google Photos to make edits using voice or text, quickly understanding and completing the requested action. Users can ask to restore a photo, fix glare, or change the background to a beach, said Google. Microsoft Copilot New Feature Update: AI Assistant Now Offers Quizzes, History, Math and More Queries To Help Users Test Their Brains.

Google Launches Conversational Editing Feature on Google Photos Powered by Gemini AI

