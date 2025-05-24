Google Veo 3 AI model, which comes with video with audio generation capability, is reportedly being rolled out to Gemini Pro users in the United States. Google Veo 3 AI video generator model was announced during the Google I/O 2025 event and was available to the Gemini AI Ultra subscribers. However, the Veo 3 model is now accessible by Gemini Pro users in the US. It is expected to roll out to other regions soon. Google Veo 3 AI Video Generator Lets Users Create Realistic Videos With Synched Audio; Know Price, How To Access and Availability Details.

Google Veo 3 Available to Gemini Pro Users in US

BREAKING 🚨: Veo 3 is rolling out to Gemini Pro users in US. https://t.co/HZejrwhuz0 pic.twitter.com/7zyKhEBssh — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 24, 2025

