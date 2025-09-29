Flow, Google’s AI-powered filmmaking tool built on Veo, has introduced a new feature called “Prompt Expanders.” It will help its users to create detailed and specific styles of video outputs by enhancing their original prompts. It is powered by Gemini and enables creators to craft videos in unique styles, bringing advanced filmmaking capabilities. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Google said, "Starting with a few fun presets like Action Figure, Film Noir, and Cinematic — see the range of what Flow is able to do." These presets show how Flow can bring varied storytelling styles in video creation. ChatGPT New Feature Update: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Introduces Parental Controls, Rolling Out to All ChatGPT Users on Web, Coming Soon for Mobile Users.

Google Flow Introduces ‘Prompt Expanders’ Powered by Gemini

Same prompt, different looks 💁🏻‍♀️ Introducing Prompt Expanders! This new feature uses Gemini to enhance your prompts to create a specific style of video. Starting with a few fun presets like Action Figure, Film Noir, and Cinematic — see the range of what Flow is able to do! pic.twitter.com/5BYAgMLBgy — FlowbyGoogle (@FlowbyGoogle) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of FlowbyGoogle). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

