OpenAI has rolled out Group Chats as a pilot in multiple countries. The new ChatGPT feature allows users to collaborate with one another and work on a project or continue the same conversation together. The ChatGPT Group Chat is now being piloted in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan. OpenAI said, “A new way to collaborate with friends, family, or co-workers and ChatGPT in the same conversation.” The feature allows users to tag people, invite more participants, find group chats in the sidebar, and begin chatting easily. Elon Musk Confirms Grokipedia’s Name Is Temporary, Plans Rebrand to Sci-Fi Inspired ‘Encyclopedia Galactica’.

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Group Chat

Group chats in ChatGPT are now piloting in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan. A new way to collaborate with friends, family, or coworkers and ChatGPT in the same conversation. pic.twitter.com/UQKhqjcnQQ — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 14, 2025

