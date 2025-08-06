Elon Musk made a huge announcement today on the X platform. He said Grok 2 will be open-sourced next week and offered to users for free. The tech billionaire posted, "It’s high time we open sourced Grok 2. Will make it happen next week." Further, Elon Musk said that the xAI team was "fighting fires and burning the 4am oil nonstop for a while". Elon Musk has already rolled out Grok 3 and Grok 4 AI chatbots for users. Open-sourcing an older model will benefit many users. Elon Musk Says Grok Imagine Can Turn Child’s Imagination Into Animated Movie; Shares Video Posted by Shivon Zilis, Mother of His 4 Children.

Elon Musk Announces to Open Source Grok 2 Next Week

It’s high time we open sourced Grok 2. Will make it happen next week. We’ve just been fighting fires and burning the 4am oil nonstop for a while now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2025

