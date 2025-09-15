Elon Musk announced that his xAI will soon introduce the Grok 4.1 version. Recently, the AI company launched Grok 4 Fast, which is available to SuperGrok Heavy premium users, offering them faster responses and answers related to their queries. Elon Musk posted, "Grok this game is Diablo IV, Grok 4.1 coming soon should fix this." The X post was a response to a question by a user who said when Grok would be able to play the game played by Elon Musk. X New Features Update: Elon Musk’s Platform To Introduce Scheduled Posts and Draft Sync Across Devices Soon.

Grok 4.1 Coming Soon, Likely Can Play Games

Grok this game is Diablo IV 🤦‍♂️ Grok 4.1 coming soon should fix this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2025

