Elon Musk's X has started working on new features to improve the overall experience on the platform. Nikita Bier, head of products at X, confirmed that the team started working on a new feature that would allow people to sync drafts across devices. Nikita Bier also hinted at introducing scheduled posts on mobile. He announced it by posting a reaction video with the caption, "Me when people ask to sync drafts and add scheduled posts on mobile." iOS 26 Release Date and Time in India: Know All About New Features and Improvements in Upcoming iOS Update; Check List of Eligible iPhones Here.

Scheduled Posts, Sync Draft Features Coming to X

Me when people ask to sync drafts and add scheduled posts on mobile pic.twitter.com/8B4BlNscMO — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) September 14, 2025

X Working on Draft Sync Across Devices

Yeah, I noticed then when I first joined. Luckily, we just started to work on it last week. — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) September 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Offiical X Account of Nikita Bier). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)