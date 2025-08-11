Grok 4 is now free for all users worldwide. Elon Musk-run xAI shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 10, 2025, and announced the global rollout of free access to the Grok 4 AI model. In Auto mode, Grok will handle complex queries by automatically routing them to Grok 4. Users also have the option to select “Expert” mode to always use Grok 4 for every response. xAI said, "For a limited time, we are rolling out generous usage limits so you can explore Grok 4’s full potential." OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Announces Increasing Rate Limits for Reasoning for ChatGPT Plus Users, New UI Coming Soon.

Grok 4 Is Now Free for All Users Worldwide

Grok 4 is now free for all users worldwide! Simply use Auto mode, and Grok will route complex queries to Grok 4. Prefer control? Choose "Expert" anytime to always use Grok 4. For a limited time, we are rolling out generous usage limits so you can explore Grok 4’s full… pic.twitter.com/VW1Pn3ivke — xAI (@xai) August 10, 2025

