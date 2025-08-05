Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 4, 2025, and he announced that a new batch of Comet browser invites had been sent out. He also mentioned that a new version of Comet is now available, and users should click on “Update Comet” if they haven’t done so yet. Perplexity is also increasing the number of invites sent out each day. Aravind also said, "New models that are scoring a lot better on agent evals will come shortly to help you even more reliably." He further noted Pro users with high web perplexity usage will get the highest priority in getting off the waitlist and “Max users can skip the waitlist right away.” Grok Imagine: Elon Musk Announces ‘Super Fast Image and Video Generation’ in Grok App Now Available to All X Premium Users, Says ‘Bring Any Photo to Life in 15 Seconds’.

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas Says ‘A Fresh Batch of Comet Invites Were Just Sent Out’

A fresh batch of Comet invites were just sent out! New updated version available (click on Update Comet if you haven’t). New models that are scoring a lot better on agent evals will come shortly to help you even more reliably. And ramping up on increasing invites per day. — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) August 4, 2025

