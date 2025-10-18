Grok Imagine can now be used to create “intense action” sequences with a custom video prompt. The feature can be ideal for generating high-energy visuals involving fast-moving figures or vehicles. It is said to add realism and energy for “sports clips, gaming promos, or adventure trailers.” As per a post by (@tetsuoai), the recommended custom Grok Imagine prompt for such action is, "handheld micro-shake, whip pan, zoom-in, motion blur, hard lighting, particle effects, physics simulation, fast motion, cuts to, chromatic aberration." Elon Musk on Grok 5: xAI Chatbot Probability of Achieving AGI Now at 10% and Rising.

Grok Imagine Prompt

This Grok Imagine prompt can be used for an intense action sequence. For a dynamic figure or vehicle image: Builds high-energy action with gritty realism, used for sports clips, gaming promos, or adventure trailers. >>> custom video prompt handheld micro-shake, whip pan,… pic.twitter.com/cC5jr8v0I2 — Tetsuo (@tetsuoai) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

