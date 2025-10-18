Elon Musk has shared an update on the future of its xAI’s chatbot, Grok 5. Musk said Grok 5 shows early signs of potentially achieving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), estimating the probability at 10%. AGI is a type of hypothetical machine intelligence that possesses the ability to learn and perform tasks like a human. It aims to mimic human thinking and understanding. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk stated, "My estimate of the probability of Grok 5 achieving AGI is now at 10% and rising.” Elon Musk Says X Will Remove All Heuristics Soon, Grok To Personalise User Feeds.

Elon Musk Says ‘Probability of Grok 5 Achieving AGI Is Now at 10%’

My estimate of the probability of Grok 5 achieving AGI is now at 10% and rising — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2025

