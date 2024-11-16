Elon Musk-run X will bring a new update for iOS users. On November 16, 2024, X Daily News (@xDaily) revealed that X will soon release six new Fall or Thanksgiving-themed app icons for iOS users. The new icon designs are expected to bring a festive touch to the app. It will allow iOS users to customise the app icon for the season to give it a new look. The X icon will be available in different designs with autumn leaves and more.

X Will Soon Add 6 New Fall, Thanksgiving Themed App Icons on iOS

NEWS: X will soon add 6 new Fall/Thanksgiving themed app icons on iOS https://t.co/5ROoy8Eaas — X Daily News (@xDaily) November 16, 2024

