The Ministry of Electronics and IT introduced iGOT-AI, an innovative AI-driven learning system to empower the Indian government workforce. The advanced AI-powered personalised learning system is integrated on the iGOT Karmayogi platform. It offers a personalised learning experience for civil servants. iGOT-AI represents an advancement in using AI to create personalised, data-driven learning pathways. iGOT AI ensures that officials receive targeted training that is specifically aligned with their professional needs and career progression. iGOT-AI provides role-based personalised course recommendations and also allows you to share feedback to enhance your learning experience. PM Narendra Modi Says India’s Future Determined by Investments in Innovation, Highlights AI’s Potential for Creating Millions of Jobs, Contributing Several Lakh Crores in India.

iGOT-AI: AI-Powered Personalised Learning System

Introducing iGOT-AI Smarter, tailored training to empower Govt workforce! An advanced AI-powered personalized learning system on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, designed to enhance the learning experience for civil servants. #IndiaAI #Digitalindia #AatmanirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/Ywj96Mamc3 — Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) March 9, 2025

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches iGOT AI

1/3 Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw, Hon’ble Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & IT, has launched iGOT AI - an advanced AI-powered learning system designed to enhance capacity-building for government officials. pic.twitter.com/8f3VwL7GNS — Karmayogi Bharat (@iGOTKarmayogi) March 6, 2025

