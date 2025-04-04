Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, addressing the Startup Mahakumbh 2025, pointed out the differences between Indian and Chinese startups. He said that unlike Chinese startups that dominated electric mobility and other innovations, Indian startups, despite being successful, adopted fancy ice cream business. He said, "... we should prepare the nation for the future." Piyush Goyal said Bharat (India) can make ice creams or chips. He also took on instant food delivery and other businesses that may not offer a brighter future for the country. He said, addressing the Indian founders and Shark Tank judges, that the startups in India need to stand out against leading countries like the US, the UK and others. Are We Going To Be Happy Being Delivery Boys and Girls? Piyush Goyal Asks the Indian Startup Community To Focus on AI and Semiconductor.

Piyush Goyal's Message to 'Shark Tanks', India vs China Startups

India vs China: Minister Piyush Goyal's Reality Check With Startups Businesses

India Vs China Source - WA Fwd. What's your view? pic.twitter.com/vJSLjSiGEB — Ishan Tanna (@IshanTanna1) March 30, 2025

