New Delhi, March 27 : the new Infinix Hot 30i has just launched in the Indian smartphone market. Aimed to offer big features with a small price tag to the Indian budget smartphone buyers, the Hot 30i comes with a cool design, a 6.6-inch HD+ display, a 50MP primary camera and a large 5,000mAh battery pack among others, while being priced at just 8,999. The Infinix Hot 30i will go on sale on April 3 on Flipkart. Watch the video below to get more details.

Infinix Hot 30i Launched in India :

And it's here! The #SmartphonesKaBAAP, yaane ki Infinix ka naya #HOT30i is here at a special launch day price of just Rs. 8,999! 🤯🤯🤯 Sales start 3rd April, 12 noon, only on @flipkart 🔥 pic.twitter.com/87jd3JtZ9D — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) March 27, 2023

