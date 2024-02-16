Infinix India has launched its new smartphone 'Infinix HOT 40i' with a 32MP selfie camera, 8GB RAM (up to 16GB virtual RAM) and 256GB internal storage, expandable to 2TB. Infinix HOT 40i has four colour options: Horizon Gold, Palm Blue, Starfall Green and Starlit Black. According to the Flipkart website, the device features a 50MP AI camera, a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.6-inch HD+ resolution display and dual-SIM support. Infinix HOT 40i is launched at Rs 8,999, making it a considerable budget smartphone for under Rs 10,000. Inifinix India announced that the official sale will only start on February 21, 2024, on Flipkart. Vivo Y200e 5G Launch Confirmed on February 22; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Infinix HOT 40i Launched in India, Sale To Start from February 21:

Rishte mein toh hum tumhare BAAP lagte hai, naam hai HOT 40i India’s first 32MP front camera in segment, up to 16GB RAM, 256GB memory and reverse charging, at just 8999* Sale start from 21st Feb, only on Flipkarthttps://t.co/qpJWqlkfAi#InfinixHOT40i #SmartphonesKaBAAP — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) February 16, 2024

