Vivo India has confirmed the official launch date of its upcoming Vivo Y200e 5G. The company announced that Vivo Y200e 5G will be launched in India on February 22, 2024. Vivo has revealed the design of the smartphone along with its colour options. As per the official post, the company may introduce its new Y200e 5G in two colour options. The device will come with three-camera and an LED flash on the rear. As per the rumours, the device is expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate display with a 6.67-inch size, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, and Adreno 613 GPU. However, the company will confirm the specifications in the coming days before launching its new smartphone on February 22. The new Vivo smartphone is expected to launch under Rs 20,000. HONOR X9b Smartphone, HONOR Choice Watch, HONOR Choice Earbuds Launched in India; Know More Details.

