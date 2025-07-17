Infinix Hot 60 5G+ sale has officially started on July 17, 2025 (today) in India at 12 PM. The new budget gaming smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor paired wth LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB internal storage. It offers up to 90 fps BGMI gameplay support and runs on Android 15-based XOS 15. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ comes in Caramel Glow, Sleek Black, Tundra Green and Shadow Blue colour options. It has a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ price in India starts at INR 10,999 for the 6GB+128GB RAM and storage variant. Additionally, it offers a 5,200mAh battery with ByPass charging support, an IP64 rating, a One Tap AI Button and many other features. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Specifications and Features Tipped Ahead of Launch in India on July 19; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Sale Live Now

Ye hai asli HOTness! 🔥🔥🔥 Infinix HOT 60 5G+, with the most advanced AI and 90fps smooth gaming is here at a special launch price of just ₹9,999*! Sale starts 17th July, 12PM Check out karo: https://t.co/AYk0tuRc7j#HOT605G #InfinixAI pic.twitter.com/tb2mN7DldE — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) July 11, 2025

