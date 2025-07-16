New Delhi, July 19: Samsung Galaxy F36 5G launch date in India is revealed, and it is happening on July 19, 2025. Samsung has teased the arrival of its new F-series smartphone with a post on X (formerly Twitter) that reads, “Get ready to Go Hi-FAI with the all-new #GalaxyF36 5G. Launching on 19 July.” The Galaxy F36 5G is expected to arrive as a budget-friendly smartphone for its customers. This time, Samsung is hinting at something new, especially around the AI features teased with the “Flex Hi-FAI.”

Following the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy M36, the upcoming Galaxy F36 5G is expected to bring another affordable option for Indian smartphone users. While the company has not revealed any details yet, the teasers point to new AI-powered tools might be introduced with this model. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is expected to launch as a budget-friendly smartphone. The Galaxy F36 5G price in India is likely to be at around INR 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Teased As ‘Get Ready To Go Hi-FAI’

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Galaxy F36 5G is said to feature a slim design and may be lightweight, with around 7.7mm in thickness. The smartphone may feature a tear-drop-style notch for the front camera. The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is expected to feature a vegan leather finish on the rear. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, which may be paired with 6GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is expected to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy F36 5G camera will likely have a triple lens setup. It may include a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The smartphone is said to run on One UI 7 based on Android 15 and will likely be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

